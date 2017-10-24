One person airlifted to hospital after Friday evening crash in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One person needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver after a crash on the Alaska Highway at 86th St. last Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 97 at the intersection with 86 St. at approximately 6:00 p.m. on October 20th. Staff Sergeant Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP said that a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn from the southbound lanes when the traffic light turned red when it was t-boned by a northbound Volvo SUV that had run the red light.

The lone occupant of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries, while the five occupants of the Volvo from Washington state received injuries of varying degrees. Perret said that an infant and two adults were uninjured, one received minor injuries, while another received significant head and facial injuries and needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver. He added that as of Monday, the injured woman’s prognosis was that she would make a full recovery.

The driver of the Volvo was issued a ticket for failing to obey a red light.