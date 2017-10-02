One dead after fatal crash near Hudson’s Hope

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — One man is dead after a fatal rollover near Hudson’s Hope over the weekend.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP said that the crash occurred some time before 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 29 south of the Farrell Creek Road. According to Saunderson, the male driver and lone occupant of a vehicle travelling on Highway 29 left the road and went down an embankment, rolling several times. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and their name has not been released.

Saunderson said that it is not know what time the collision occurred, as there were no witnesses. She added that the case has been turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service.