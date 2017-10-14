NPSS welcoming students from sister school in Japan on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School is hosting students from its sister school in Japan this weekend.

Seventeen students from Seiryo Secondary School will be arriving this Sunday evening. The students will remain in Fort St. John until October 25th.

District Principal of Careers and International Education, Brian Campbell, said, “This is following up a visit in 2015-16 when six students from NPSS went to Japan and visited Seiryo. Last year their Principal was here to visit. This will be the first time their students are visiting Fort St. John.”

Sieryo students will be living with host families and taking part in cultural activates. Campbell said, “They have been paired up with students from the NPSS and ELC. They will spend their 10 days here with their host families.”

Currently in School District 60 there are students from nine different countries including Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Austria, India, Spain, Nigeria, South Korea and Japan, who have been in the district for the last 10 years.