NPSS teams return from busy weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several of the North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams were in action over the weekend.

The Junior Girls Volleyball team returned home with gold medals after winning the Junior Renegade “A” Volleyball Tournament in Spirit River.

The Boys Soccer Team travelled to Kamloops for the Sa-Hali Tournament last week. They would end up loosing all four games, with two of the losses coming in a shootout.

The Cross Country team headed to Dawson Creek for the Sneak Run at the Mountain XC Ski Trails on Saturday. In the girls division Kenzie Chilcott finished first, Emma Lang got second and Jordyn McPherson placed third. Dustin Bowes finished 7th for the boys.

The Senior Boys Girls Volleyball teams are off to Dawson Creek this weekend to participate in the DCSS Thanksgiving Classic tournament.