NPSS sports teams return home after successful weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School sports team returned home after a successful weekend.

The Sr Boys and Girls Volleyball teams were in Dawson Creek competing in the Thanksgiving Classic Tournament. It would be the first action for the boys team and they wouldn’t disappoint, bringing home the gold. The girls would end up leaving Dawson Creek with the bronze. Both teams are travelling to Grande Prairie this weekend for the Pomeroy Inn and Suites Sr. Pow Wow Tournament.

The Cross Country team will also be heading down Highway 97 to Dawson Creek to run at the Escape from Fish Creek Run. The event kicks off Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

The Boys Soccer team’s next tournament action will be October 19 when they head to Dawson Creek.