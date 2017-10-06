NPSS sports teams have a quiet Thanksgiving weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Thanksgiving weekend brings a break for most of the North Peace Secondary School sports teams.

The Sr Boys and Girls Volleyball teams are off to Dawson Creek to take part in the DCSS Thanksgiving Classic Tournament. This will be the boys’ first tournament of the season.

Later this month, the Boys soccer team will be in Dawson Creek for their next game on October 12th. After winning their last two tournaments the Junior Girls Volleyball team will also be making the trip down highway 97 for a tournament in Dawson Creek on October 20th.