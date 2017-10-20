NPSS sports teams busy this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams have a busy weekend ahead of them.

The Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball teams are playing in their first home tournament of the season which starts on Saturday. Both teams are coming off disappointing weekends in Grande Prairie where they were competing in the Pow Wow tournament.

The boys soccer team is headed to Williams Lake to take on the team from Lake City Secondary School.

The Cross Country team was successful in Dawson Creek last weekend at the Escape From Fish Creek Cross Country Run. They are headed to Prince George tomorrow to compete in the North Zones finals, from which the top runners will advance to provincials.