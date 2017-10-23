NPSS sports teams busy this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams were busy this past weekend.

The Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball teams were in action at home as the girls finished in fourth while the boys lost in the finals and placed second.

The Junior Girls Volleyball team was in Dawson Creek and also lost in the finals finishing in second.

The Cross Country team travelled to Prince George for Zones. Allison Ostle was the top placed Senior girl with a 12th place finish. Jamie McPherson was 15th. The Senior boys faired slightly better as Dustin Bowes finished his race in 8th place.

The boys soccer team was in Williams Lake and were victorious in both games 1-0 and 4-1.