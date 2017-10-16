NPSS sports teams return home after competition over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School sports teams returned home after a busy weekend.

The Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball teams were in Grande Prairie over the weekend for the Pow Wow tournament. The boys placed second in their pool, but lost their first match in the playoffs and in the consolation semi-finals. The girls went unbeaten on Day One finishing first in their pool. They would end up losing the bronze medal match on Day Two. Both the Boys and Girls teams are hosting a tournament this weekend.

The Boys soccer team is travelling to Williams Lake on Thursday. The Cross Country team is headed to Prince George for competition this weekend after a successful stop in Dawson Creek at the Escape from Fish Creek Cross Country Run last Thursday.