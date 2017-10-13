NPSS Cross County team back after a successful day in Dawson Creek yesterday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Cross Country team was in action yesterday in Dawson Creek.

Athletes took part in the Escape from Fish Creek Cross Country Run and placed very well. Dustin Bowes placed 3rd for the Senior Boys with a time of 43:47. In the girls division, NPSS students swept the podium as Jordynn McPherson had a time of 27:36, narrowly edging Kenzie Chilcott’s time of 27:37. Emma Lang wasn’t far behind with a time of 28:11.

The Senior Boys and Girls Volleyball teams are off to Grande Prairie for the Pomeroy Inn & Suites Pow Wow Tournament this weekend. The Boys Soccer team is off till next week when they head to Dawson Creek.