October 30, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on NPHL releases revised schedule today
North Peace Hockey League Logo. Photo Courtesy of the NPHL website.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League released a revised schedule today after the Valleyview Jets folded from the league last week. They are as follows:

  • Thursday, Nov. 16 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
  • Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Grande Prairie at Fort St. John
  • Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Falher at High Prairie
  • Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Grimshaw at Manning
  • Tuesday, Dec. 19 – High Prairie at Falher
  • Saturday, Jan. 27 – Manning at Grimshaw

All games begin at 8:30 p.m.

The only game that hasn’t be given a date is the Fort St. John at Dawson Creek game which is still to be determined.

