NPHL releases revised schedule today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League released a revised schedule today after the Valleyview Jets folded from the league last week. They are as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 16 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Grande Prairie at Fort St. John

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Grimshaw at Manning

– High Prairie at Falher Saturday, Jan. 27 – Manning at Grimshaw

All games begin at 8:30 p.m.

The only game that hasn’t be given a date is the Fort St. John at Dawson Creek game which is still to be determined.