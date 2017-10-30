NPHL releases revised schedule today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League released a revised schedule today after the Valleyview Jets folded from the league last week. They are as follows:
- Thursday, Nov. 16 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
- Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Grande Prairie at Fort St. John
- Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Falher at High Prairie
- Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Grimshaw at Manning
- Tuesday, Dec. 19 – High Prairie at Falher
- Saturday, Jan. 27 – Manning at Grimshaw
All games begin at 8:30 p.m.
The only game that hasn’t be given a date is the Fort St. John at Dawson Creek game which is still to be determined.