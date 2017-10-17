NPHL releases new schedule on Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League released its updated schedule today.

On Saturday, the Spirit River Rangers requested a one year’s absence from the league because of a lack of commitment from players. The Flyers will now be in a division with Grande Prairie and Dawson Creek. The new schedule will see them play inner division teams four times each, and will have a home and series with teams from out side the division. The eighteen-game schedule will consist of nine home and nine away games.

The Flyers are off to Kelowna this weekend for a pair of exhibition games, before they make final cuts by next week.

The Flyers season opener is October 28th in Grande Prairie while their home opener is November 16th versus Falher at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop for both games is 8:30 p.m.

The full schedule can be viewed below, with home games listed in bold letters:

Sat. Oct. 28 at Grande Prairie Thur. Nov. 2 at Dawson Creek Thur. Nov. 9 at Falher Thur. Nov. 16 Falher (Lawrence Cup Banner) Sat. Nov. 18 GRIMSHAW Thur. Nov. 23 at Grimshaw Sat. Nov. 25 at High Prairie Thur. Nov. 30 GRANDE PRAIRIE Sat. Dec. 2 at Valleyview Thur. Dec. 7 DAWSON CREEK Sat. Dec. 9 MANNING (Teddy Bear Toss) Fri. Dec. 15 at Manning Sat. Dec. 16 HIGH PRAIRIE Sat. Jan. 6 at Grande Prairie Thur. Jan. 11 DAWSON CREEK Thur. Jan. 18 at Dawson Creek Sat. Jan. 20 Valleyview Thur. Jan. 25 Grande Prairie