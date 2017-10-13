Northeast B.C. getting over $1.6 million in provincial grants

VICTORIA, B.C. — The B.C. government announced today that municipalities and community organizations in the Peace Region will be getting over 1.6 million out of $10.1 million in grant funding.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson announced the recipients of the BC Rural Dividend grants today, which he said will help rural communities stabilize their economies and create long-term local employment. The funding is being awarded to seven local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations around Northeast B.C. for single and partnership projects.

“These new grants will provide much-needed support to rural communities, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations. Going forward, we want to make sure that rural citizens have a voice and will play an integral role in any rural development .”

Because of the program’s special circumstances provision, the government is providing $758,000 to five projects in wildfire-impacted areas. Under the regular program stream, about $1.7 million is going to communities affected by the 2017 wildfires.

The list of recipients in Northeast B.C. is as follows:

Doig River First Nation – $87,000

City of Fort St. John – $174,835

Futurpreneur Canada (Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Treaty 8 and surrounding areas) – $348,333

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality – $300,000

Community Futures Development Corporation Peace Liard – $100,000

District of Tumbler Ridge – $254,810

Tumbler Ridge Global Geopark Society – $358,000