UPDATE – As of 6 a.m. School buses will be running in the South Peace.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses in School District 60 and the North Peace have been cancelled for a second day.

The School District says buses have been cancelled due to poor road conditions. Many side roads are still covered in heavy snow or are icy since the snow and water froze over night.

Schools remain open.

As of 5:45 a.m., there is no word on school buses will be running in Peace River South.