North Peace Ride for the Disabled hosting dinner theatre this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Ride for the Disabled is going to be hosting a big fundraising event this weekend.

The Association’s 7th Annual Country Dinner Theatre is taking place this Saturday at the Charlie Lake Community Hall. As part of the evening, there will be door prizes and a silent auction. There will also be live entertainment featuring Tom Cole with the New Colt 45, and Jayden Stafford.

Tickets are still available for the event. You can get them by calling the North Peace Cultural Centre at 250-785-1992. The admission prices are $30 for adults, $20 for students, seniors, and riders, while kids 5 and under get in free.

The dinner theatre takes place starting with the doors at 4:30 p.m., with dinner to be served at 6:00.

For more information, check out the North Peace Ride for the Disabled’s Facebook page.