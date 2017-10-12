Next week proclaimed “Waste Reduction Week” in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council made two proclamations at Tuesday’s council meeting, and also recognized one of its long-serving employees.

Mayor Lori Ackerman and the rest of council awarded the proclamation to make the week of October 16 to 22 “Waste Reduction Week” after a brief presentation by Karen Mason-Bennett of the Northern Environmental Action Team.

Council also proclaimed October 10th “World Mental Health Awareness Day” in Fort St. John after a short presentation from Community Development Coordinator Lisa Rowbotham.

Firefighter Matt Troiano was awarded the City’s Long Service Award for five years of service with the Fort St. John Fire Department.