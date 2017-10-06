New Salmon River Bridge north of Prince George officially open

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The provincial government announced today that the Salmon River Bridge replacement project 25 kilometres north of Prince George is officially complete.

“Our ministry is ensuring our highways can handle the heavy and oversized loads required by the resource sector,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena. “The removal of height restrictions at the Salmon River Bridge supports industry in the north, and our ministry is looking at other priorities for improvement along the Highway 97 corridor.”

The previous bridge carrying Highway 97 over the river was built in 1954, and had overhead girders that limited the height of vehicles. The government says that the new $24 million bridge, has no height restriction, wider lanes, and a greater load capacity that will allow it to better service resource industries in the north.

Other improvements were made to the new crossing compared to the structure it replaced, including a sidewalk and underpass to allow pedestrians to safely cross the highway. As well, a new rest area was created on the north side of the bridge, with toilet facilities soon to be installed.

The bridge opened to traffic in late August, and the old bridge and temporary detour route have been decommissioned.