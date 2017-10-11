Share Shed at Recycle-It closes its doors

CORRECTION: We have edited the headline and the article to reflect that the Share Shed at Recycle-It was not operated by the Northern Environmental Action Team or the Peace River Regional District, and was operated independently by Recycle-It.

CORRECTION #2: A previous version of this article stated that Recycle-It was contracted by the City of Fort St. John to provide recycling services. The City’s recycling collection contractor is D&T Disposal, not Recycle-It.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One of the Share Sheds, a program that was started by the Peace River Regional District in support of their solid waste management goals, is closing its doors.

The Share Sheds are small sheds that are located at each of the Peace River Regional District’s rural transfer stations, with another due to open at the North Peace Landfill. The sheds were put in place so that community members could drop off or borrow items such as: hand tools and handheld power tools, gardening equipment, sporting goods, camping equipment, small or mediumsized pieces of furniture, and books.

An additional Share Shed was operating at Recycle-It Resource Recovery, which is the Regional District’s contractor for recycling collection from those transfer stations. That Share Shed was operated by Recycle-It independently of the other Share Sheds, and was not affiliated with the program. NEAT’s Program Coordinator Karen Mason-Bennett said that Recycle-It has decided to close their Share Shed, which was not a part of its contract with the PRRD.

The PRRD’s Solid Waste Coordinator Loryn Day said that a new Share Shed at the North Peace Regional Landfill will be opening soon. “Accepted items have not yet been determined but it is anticipated that it will be similar to the transfer stations with the addition of larger bulky items,” said Day in an email. “Once the accepted items are formalized it will be posted to the PRRD Facebook and at the North Peace Regional Landfill.”

A spokesperson with Recycle-It said that the company was not allowed to talk about the closure of the Share Shed, and was not able to comment.