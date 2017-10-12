NEAT purchases ABC Thrift Store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team has announced the acquisition of the ABC Thrift Store and all its assets.

NEAT will open it’s new social enterprise branch on November 1st when it acquires the ABC Thrift Store and all it’s assets in Fort St. John and reopens the business at the same location as the NEAT Finds Thrift Shop.

Chair of NEAT Board of Directors Colleen Brown said, “We are very excited by the opportunity that the NEAT Finds Thrift Shop presents to support NEAT’s current programming and educational outreach, including solid waste reduction, recycling and questioning consumerism. We expect that this social enterprise will allow us to create a blended return on our investment, both financial and social and any profits will be returned to NEAT to further the mission and vision of the society, bringing a direct benefit to the communities we serve.”

Ashlee Purcell, the incoming NEAT’s Finds Thrift Shop manager said “I am excited for NEAT’s new adventure. This will give NEAT the opportunity to offer more to the community of Fort St. John in the form of services and programs. We hope to maintain some of the services that ABC was able to provide and add our own ideas to the mix.”

Donations will continue to be accepted at the store during business hours.