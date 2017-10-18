NEAT adding yard waste collection evening for Waste Reduction Week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Environmental Action Team is hosting several events this week, after the City of Fort St. John proclaimed the seven day period as “Waste Reduction Week.”

NEAT’s Communications Coordinator Tammy Hrab said that organization is planning several events to help inform and educate residents about how to reduce the amount of waste going into regional landfills. Hrab said that NEAT will be hosting another Yard Waste Collection event, after the event in September saw a lower than expected turnout.

Hrab explained that many residents told NEAT staff that the combination of warmer, sunnier weather in September meant that many were not inclined to do yard work, and were instead spending time enjoying the last of the warm, summer like weather. The yard waste collection event is taking place on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the empty lot behind Canadian Tire, next to the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Hrab said that in addition to the yard waste collection, NEAT will also be publishing a list of articles on their website on the topics set by Waste Reduction Week Canada.

For more information, visit neat.ca.