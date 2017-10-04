Nearly $25,000 raised at 34th Art Auction

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Art Gallery Society raised nearly $25,000 at its 34th Annual Art Auction last weekend.

The successful event had 140 people attend with 47 specially selected, original artworks created by local, regional and national artists sold during the auction.

Proceeds from the auction went towards Peace Gallery North’s operations and exhibits, children’s art programming, the giving of student bursaries, community and North Peace Cultural art initiatives and more.

Peace Art Gallery Society Chair Amber Blair said, “it was a special night and we really couldn’t have asked for a better turnout.”