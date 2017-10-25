Nearly 2,300 without power after first major snowfall of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Nearly 2,300 customers in in the B.C. Peace Region are waking up in the dark this morning after a low pressure system dumped over 20 centimetres of snow onto the B.C. Peace Region.

According to BC Hydro’s website, as of 4:45 this morning there are 38 separate power outages in the areas of Fort St. John, Taylor, Hudson’s Hope, Moberly Lake, and Chetwynd. The largest outage is in the Groundbirch area of the South Peace, where 986 customers are without power. The cause of that outage is under investigation, and as of 4:50 a.m., BC Hydro crews have not been assigned to the outage. The next-largest outage is in the Charlie Lake area, where 327 customers are in the dark after a tree came down across power lines. For a full list of outages, visit BC Hydro’s website: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html.

The snow is continuing to fall this morning, adding to the 23 centimetres of snow that was recorded at the North Peace Airport weather station until midnight this morning. Fort St. John has unofficially broken the October 24th records for the greatest snowfall and the most snow on the ground, records dating back to 2012 and 1984 respectively. In 2012, there was 22 centimetres of the while stuff on the ground, while in 1984 the airport weather station recorded 8.4 centimetres of the white stuff.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for nearly all of northeast B.C.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.