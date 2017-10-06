Museum hosting 21st Annual Antique, Art and Collectibles Sale in two weeks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum will be hosting its 21st annual Antique, Art and Collectibles Sale at the Fort St. John Legion in two weeks.

Proceeds from the event go towards the North Peace Historical Society and the operation of the Fort St. John North Peace Museum. Admission is $3 or $5 if you would like a souvenir 2017 Alaska Highway Calendar featuring Ruby Schubert’s historic photographs that were taken during construction of the highway.

The event takes place on October 20th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday October 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more info, call the North Peace Museum at 250-787-0430.