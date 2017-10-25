Morrison places second in the 1500 metre event in Calgary

Calgary, AB – Denny Morrison finished in second place in the 1500 metre speed skating event at the Long Track Fall World Cup Selections in Calgary on Sunday.

Morrison who placed third in the 1000 metre event the day before, finished with a time of 1:44:16. Vincent De Haitre won the race with a time of 1:43:56.

Morrison said, “I’m happy with how my experience and maturity in racing showed today. I don’t have to make any huge changes anymore. I have the trust and confidence in myself to just build off this and let it happen a little more. My family is my number one teammate and they know better than everyone what I’ve been through on the ice and off, and not just in speed skating but pertaining to life as well. It’s emotional, a very positive emotion.”

If Morrison is selected to represent Canada at the 2018 games, this would be his fourth time competing and he feels he has shown enough to land a spot. Only four skaters will be selected to represent Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympic games in South Korea.

The final team is expected to be announced over the next couple of weeks.