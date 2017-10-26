Morrison member of teams for World Cup Long Track Speed Skating stages

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Speed Skating Canada revealed teams for the ISU World Long Track Speed Skating stages yesterday, which included Denny Morrison.

Skaters were selected based on their performances at the Fall World Cup Selections last weekend in Calgary. The aim for skaters is to secure qualifying spots for each distance for Canada at the upcoming Olympics.

Morrison will be competing in the 1000 metre and 1500 metre races at Stage One of the event in Heerenveen, Netherlands from November 10th to 12th. Morrison will be in the same races for Stage Two in Stavanger, Norway from November 17th to 19th. In the Third Stage Morrison will add the 5000 metre event to the other two in Calgary from December 1st to 3rd. The final stage has Morrison competing in the same distances as the previous stage.

A maximum of ten athletes per gender can be selected to the Olympic Team, that will be based on achieving the performance standard for the event and on earning the quota spot.