MLA Mike Bernier suspends campaign for leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – South Peace MLA Mike Bernier has suspended his campaign for the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party.

In a statement Saturday morning, Bernier said “Today I am announcing that I am ending my campaign and joining Michael de Jong’s team as campaign co-chair. He believes what I believe – that we can create better lives for British Columbians and a better province. He has the financial track record that will build the prosperity we need to connect all British Columbians to the benefits that flow from a strong economy.”

The first of six debates for the candidates will be held on Sunday in Surrey.

Candidates still in the running for leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party are Michael de Jong, Michael Lee, Todd Stone, Lucy Sager, Sam Sullivan, Dianne Watts and Andrew Wilkinson.

Below is a copy of the statement released Saturday by MLA Mike Bernier.

Message from Mike Bernier

October 14, 2017

I want to thank my wife Valerie, my family, my riding team, my campaign team, and each and every one of you for your support and encouragement on my BC Liberal Party leadership campaign over the past weeks. We can be proud of all we accomplished together.

I entered the BC Liberal Party leadership because I wanted to build a stronger party, I wanted to bring people back to the party, and build a party that attracted new supporters. The goal has always been to defeat John Horgan and the NDP in the next election. Today I am announcing that I am ending my campaign and joining Michael de Jong’s team as campaign co-chair. He believes what I believe – that we can create better lives for British Columbians and a better province. He has the financial track record that will build the prosperity we need to connect all British Columbians to the benefits that flow from a strong economy. He is a team builder who will keep our coalition strong. He is going to defeat John the NDP. Again thank you for all of your support. I look forward to working together to build our party and our province. Mike