Missing Dawson Creek dog reunited with rightful owner after imposters attempted to claim it

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Mounties in Dawson Creek say that a canine has been reunited with its rightful owner after nearly being claimed by imposters.

On Saturday, October 21st, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a stolen dog that had possibly been recovered. The owner of a small breed dog said that his dog had gone missing about a month ago, but that they had seen a Facebook post on Friday evening of a dog he believed to be his.

Prior to the owner’s response to the Facebook post, the dog had been picked up by another would-be owner stating it was their dog. Officers attended the home of the would-be owners and questioned them on their ownership of the animal.

After a short period of time it was determined that the dog did not belong to the imposters and officers seized the animal. The dog was then brought to its rightful owner’s residence to be reunited with its family.

At this point, there’s no word if any charges will be laid against the would-be imposters.