Man reported missing in Grande Prairie last seen in late August

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that hasn’t been seen since the end of August.

46-year-old Mark Falconer was reported missing on October 8th, and was last seen in Grande Prairie on August 23rd.

Falconer is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 170 lbs., with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black and white baseball hat, a rust-coloured hoodie, black jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).