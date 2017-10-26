Man in Grande Prairie facing 20 charges after being pulled over with one litre of ‘date rape drug’ 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 20 year-old man in Grande Prairie is facing twenty charges after Grande Prairie Mounties seized drugs from his vehicle last week.

On October 18th at around 3:00 p.m., members of the Grande Prairie Drug Unit pulled a man over near 98th Street and 112th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was arrested by officers after they located 21.66 grams of marijuana; 38.71 grams of cocaine; 30.66 grams of methamphetamine; 1.47 grams of powdered Fentanyl; 1 Litre of GHB, which is commonly known as the ‘date rape drug’; and $1,305 cash inside the vehicle.  A set of brass knuckles was also seized.

20 year-old Nicholas Rak from Grande Prairie has been charged with 20 Criminal Code offences, including ten counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Rak is set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on November 1st.

