Man faces charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Grande Prairie

October 12, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff News Comments Off on Man faces charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – On October 2nd at around 2:00 p.m. an officer of the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit observed a possible stolen vehicle in the downtown area. Through investigation it was determined the vehicle was stolen and a male was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, police located a firearm, ammunition, and numerous items of stolen property from several thefts throughout the city.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Lee Brown of Grande Prairie is facing fourteen charges in relation to the incident, which are as follows:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Possession of a firearm contrary to order
  • Possession of ammunition contrary to order x 2
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Careless storage of ammunition
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of break in instruments
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 5

 

Brown has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on October 23, 2017.

 