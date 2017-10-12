Man faces charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – On October 2nd at around 2:00 p.m. an officer of the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit observed a possible stolen vehicle in the downtown area. Through investigation it was determined the vehicle was stolen and a male was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, police located a firearm, ammunition, and numerous items of stolen property from several thefts throughout the city.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Lee Brown of Grande Prairie is facing fourteen charges in relation to the incident, which are as follows:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Possession of ammunition contrary to order x 2

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Careless storage of ammunition

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of break in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 5

Brown has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on October 23, 2017.