Man faces charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – On October 2nd at around 2:00 p.m. an officer of the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit observed a possible stolen vehicle in the downtown area. Through investigation it was determined the vehicle was stolen and a male was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, police located a firearm, ammunition, and numerous items of stolen property from several thefts throughout the city.
Twenty-five-year-old Cody Lee Brown of Grande Prairie is facing fourteen charges in relation to the incident, which are as follows:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Possession of ammunition contrary to order x 2
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Careless storage of ammunition
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of break in instruments
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 5
Brown has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on October 23, 2017.