Man dead after workplace accident near Grimshaw

GRIMSHAW, A.B. – A 21 year man has succumbed to injuries he sustained from a workplace accident in Grimshaw earlier this week.

Just after 9:00 a.m. Monday, members of the Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call on Township Road 833 in Grimshaw of a man trapped underneath a skid steer. The man was taken to hospital via ambulance, but unfortunately the man has since succumbed to his injuries.

His name has not been released, and it is not known when the man passed away. Alberta Occupational Health & Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.