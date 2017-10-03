Man charged after armed robbery attempt in Grande Prairie 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 34 year-old man is facing a number of charges after a robbery at a downtown Grande Prairie business last Friday.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. on September 29th, police were called out to a report of a man attempting to steal items from a business on 100th Avenue. The man was seen entering the store wearing a bandana covering his face, and proceeded to smash a glass display with an axe in an attempt to take jewellery.

The suspect bear sprayed three employees while leaving the store, before he fled on foot, dropping the items he had taken. The three store employees suffered minor injuries. Police Dog Services tracked the man to where his was hiding in Muskoseepi Park, and subsequently arrested him.

34 year-old Terry James Hickey is facing seven charges, including three counts of assault with a weapon and robbery. Hickey has been remanded in custody, and is set to appear in Alberta Provincial Court on October 16th.