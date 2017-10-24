Man arrested in Dawson Creek for allegedly stealing pickup truck

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — One man is in police custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Dawson Creek nearly two weeks ago.

On Friday, October 13th, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of pickup that had previously been reported stolen on Highway 49 near 3rd St. Officers were able to locate the pickup truck travelling north on 3rd St. and attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle as it was deemed unsafe for the public to continue the pursuit.

However, Mounties received another report later that day of a possible break and enter at a home on Berry Rd. south of Dawson Creek. The description of the vehicle matched that of the stolen pickup truck that was seen earlier. The pickup truck was last seen travelling down an unmaintained road that turned into an off-road vehicle trail as it progressed.

Officers were forced to follow the vehicle on foot as the terrain became too difficult to navigate with police vehicles. With the assistance of Police Service Dog ’Dirks’, officers were able to locate the truck further down the trail where it had become stuck in a rut. The male driver and lone occupant attempted to walk away from the truck, but was immediately apprehended.

The suspect is known to police, and remains in custody.