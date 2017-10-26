Lukas Brand winner of final Blizzard Bike Club race of the season

October 26, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on Lukas Brand winner of final Blizzard Bike Club race of the season
Lukas Brand won the Blizzard Bike Club event this past weekend. Photo courtesy: Facebook page.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lukas Brand won the Blizzard Bike Club’s cyclo-cross championship on Sunday.

Eight riders came out for the four-lap race behind the Surerus ball diamonds, over which riders covered a total of 15 kilometres. Brand finished with a time of 41:07, edging Kevin Shaw who had a time of 41:32. Last weekend’s winner Pat Ferris third with a time of 44:01.

“It was an interesting race as we battled strong winds for the second straight week,” said Ferris.

The club has a year-end banquet on November 4th where the season’s best racers will be presented with trophies. Next year’s racing season begins in March 2018.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.