Lukas Brand winner of final Blizzard Bike Club race of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lukas Brand won the Blizzard Bike Club’s cyclo-cross championship on Sunday.

Eight riders came out for the four-lap race behind the Surerus ball diamonds, over which riders covered a total of 15 kilometres. Brand finished with a time of 41:07, edging Kevin Shaw who had a time of 41:32. Last weekend’s winner Pat Ferris third with a time of 44:01.

“It was an interesting race as we battled strong winds for the second straight week,” said Ferris.

The club has a year-end banquet on November 4th where the season’s best racers will be presented with trophies. Next year’s racing season begins in March 2018.