Local product Nielsen cracks NHL Central Scouting preliminary “Players to Watch” list

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Calgary Hitmen forward Tristen Nielsen has found himself on the NHL Central Scouting preliminary “Players to Watch” list for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Nielsen who hails from Fort St. John is ranked 15th out of 27 WHL players who are on the list. His “C” grade according to WHL.ca means that he would be selected in the fourth round or later at the NHL Draft. He was the lone Calgary Hitmen representative on the list.

Nielsen is currently in his second year with the Hitmen, who sit at 1-2-1 in the early stages of the Western Hockey League season. He has collected one assist, a minus three rating and four PIMs through four games.