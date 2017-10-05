Local badminton player aspires to play for Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rishav Sharma has dominated the para badminton court from early on and hopes to play for Canada in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics Games.

The 20-year-old India native started playing badminton at the age of 14 when his sister introduced him to the sport. He instantly became fond of the sport, practicing for up to 10 hours a day.

Sharma said, “I tried out for the team in school and made the team. I competed in five straight Junior Para National Championships and won them all. In 2015 they didn’t have a junior division so I competed in the senior division and placed second in doubles and third in singles. I won Nationals in the senior division in 2016 in India.”

Rishav Sharma moved to Canada and Fort St. John in September of 2016 and attends the Northern Lights College in its Business Management program.

Sharma said, “I attend school and work and play badminton for around 5 hours when I practice and that’s what fills up my schedule. Because I don’t have any sponsors I have to pay for all my travelling expenses such as flights and hotels.”

He recently won gold from a tournament in Prince George last April and placed first in Vancouver at the Para Badminton Provincial Games in August all of which were in the u-23 category.

The badminton star has dreams of playing for Canada at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, but to play for Canada he needs to apply to become a Canadian citizen. Something he says he plans to do after completing his last two semesters of college.

Sharma said, “playing in the Olympics would be a dream come true.”

He will be competing at the Para Badminton International Tournament in Colorado Springs at the end of October.