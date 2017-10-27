Local author launches new novel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an eventful evening last Friday at Peace Gallery North as local author Pat Ferris held a book signing to commemorate his new book, His Disciples Watch.

The novel is set in an alternative United States of America, twenty years after a new President comes to power and launches a Great Revisionist State. Cop Terry Reid is brought in to investigate a string of fires and murders that begin happening across the country, and to find the parties involved.

The book launch was attended by 45 people that were treated to live entertainment as well as Ferris reading a passage from the book. He answered questions from the audience about his writing, storytelling, and the book itself, as well as also signing copies.

Gallery Manager Lisa McLean said, “We had a great turnout for Pat’s third book launch. People were treated to live music from Lorissa Scriven and Pat brought a gift basket that one of the attendees took home.”

“I couldn’t have been happier with the turnout for my newest release,” Ferris added.

All of Ferris’ works can be found on the shelves at the Peace Gallery North for $19.95.