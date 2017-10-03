Lido Theatre hosting Spelling Bee next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Literacy Society is hosting a Spelling Bee at the Lido Theatre next week.

Executive Director Jessica Kalman said, “We used to do an annual spelling bee in the past, the last one being around five years ago.” Children aged five to twelve will be participating in the event. Kalman said that at this point there are 13 registered competitors, and would like to see that number rise by next Wednesday.

The event takes place on October 11th at 5:30 p.m. at the Lido Theatre. For more information or to register, Email: sthomas@fsjliteracy.ca or call 250-785-2110.