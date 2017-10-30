Liberal Leadership candidate Dianne Watts to visit the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Liberal leadership candidate Dianne Watts will travel to Fort St. John and Dawson Creek this weekend.

Watts will hold two events in the Peace. Saturday November 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the NPCC and in Dawson Creek on Sunday November 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery.

Watts, a former mayor and champion of B.C. communities, will meet with local constituents, local officials and business leaders throughout the region to discuss issues of concern.

“Communities are the engines behind economic growth and delivering public services and the time has come to strengthen our partnerships between local communities and the Province,” says Watts.

On top of Watts, Mike de Jong, Michael Lee, Lucy Sager, Todd Stone and Sam Sullivan are running for the party leadership.