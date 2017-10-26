Junior Dragons’ Den competition coming to the Peace Region

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace Liard chapter of Community Futures is going to be bringing the Junior Dragons’ Den competition is coming to the Peace Region next April.

The competition is open to talented student entrepreneurs from Dawson Creek, Fort St John, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Pouce Coupe, Hudson Hope, Fort Nelson and surrounding areas who want to get their business idea off the ground.

Modelled after the CBC reality show “Dragons’ Den”, students from Grade 7 up to the post-secondary level will be able to pitch their business idea to a group of judges for cash, prizes and a chance to compete in the Junior Dragons Den provincial championships. The competition will take place in Dawson Creek in April 2018 and the winners from each of the three divisions will travel to Trail to compete in the provincial championships on May 5th.

To enter the competition, students are asked to submit a 2-page business concept that will be evaluated based on finances, marketability, and the product or service idea presented. Successful applicants will then be short-listed and matched with a mentor from the local business community, where they’ll refine their concept, star in their own video, prepare a one-page business plan and get ready for the live show.

“Community Futures Peace Liard is proud to join the Junior Dragons Den initiative”, said Sue Kenny, GM at Community Futures Peace Liard. “The calibre of business concepts presented in past years has been amazing and we feel that this initiative complements our regions business community and entrepreneurial spirit very well.”

Potential pitchers can check out www.juniordragonsden.com for details on this year’s winners. Registration is open until February 28th, 2018.

For more information contact: Sue Kenny, Community Futures Development Corporation Peace Liard by phone at: 1 (877) 296 5888, or (250) 219 4285, and via email: skenny@communityfutures.biz.