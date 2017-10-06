Immigration and Refugee Board continues detainment of Othman Ayed Hamdan

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Immigration and Refugee Board has ordered that a former Fort St. John man that was acquitted last month of four terrorism-related charges be detained until a full hearing his held to determine if he’ll be allowed to stay in Canada.

The Province is reporting that 35 year-old Othman Ayed Hamdan would be a danger to the public if he were released from custody before an admissibility hearing this fall, according to Board member Trent Cook. On September 22nd, Hamdan was acquitted in B.C. Supreme Court of four terrorism charges related to a number of Facebook posts he made in support of the Islamic State.

Despite the acquittal, Hamdan continued to be detained by the Canadian Border Services Agency, since he may be ineligible to remain in the country. A Jordanian national, Hamdan is neither a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident, but has been living in Canada since he made a successful refugee claim in 2002.

Earlier this week, The Province reported that Hamdan told a cell-mate that he had threatened to blow up the RCMP’s ‘E’ Division headquarters in Surrey because he claims he was unhappy with the translations of his Facebook posts by investigators. At Thursday’s ruling, Cook reasoned that Hamdan would resume posting pro-ISIS propaganda on Facebook, and could engage in violence if he were to be released.

The Canada Border Services Agency has applied to revoke Hamdan’s refugee status and has requested an admissibility hearing be held later this fall.

Story courtesy The Province: http://theprovince.com/news/crime/immigration-board-orders-isis-supporter-detained/wcm/179439c6-bae5-4cfb-bda4-20a640138711