ICBC reminding residents to be safe this Halloween 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — ICBC is reminding residents to make sure they stay safe on this spooky day, as motor vehicle incidents historically jump 25 percent on Halloween.

The insurance corporation says that on average, there are 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province on October 31st every year. In North Central B.C. on average, 16 people are injured in 65 crashes on Halloween.

With Halloween celebrations taking place this evening, ICBC has published tips to keep ghosts and goblins of all ages safe. Drivers are reminded to stay well below the speed limit in residential areas, especially between 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the peak time for trick-or-treating.

Other tips include:

scanning as you drive;

coming to a full stop at all intersections;

not passing slow-moving or stopped vehicles; and

watching out for drunk drivers.

Kids can keep safe while trick-or-treating by:

making sure their costume fits;

wearing costumes that are brighter in colour;

creating a safe route;

travelling in groups; and

following the rules of the road.

Adults heading to Halloween parties are reminded to plan for a safe ride home by arranging a designated driver, calling a taxi, or taking transit.