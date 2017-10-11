ICBC joined by City officials and RCMP members to promote pedestrian safety

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Members of Fort St. John City Council and the local RCMP detachment are helping to raise awareness about ICBC’s monthlong pedestrian safety campaign today.

With it being the first week of ICBC’s Pedestrian Safety Month, new statistics reveal that that nine in 10 drivers worry about hitting a pedestrian at night and in wet weather, and eight in 10 pedestrians don’t feel safe in these conditions. In the North Central region an average of 35 crashes at intersections involve pedestrians every year.

ICBC’s Road Safety Representative Doug MacDonald said that the Crown Corporation will be joined by local police and city officials to help raise awareness of the issue, especially as the longer, stormier months of winter are fast approaching. MacDonald said that the group will be handing out free reflectors to pedestrians from 11:30 to 12:30 at the corner of 100th St. and 100th Ave., and again from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. outside the Pomeroy Sport Centre.