Hydraulic fluids spill into Beatton River after crash near Pink Mountain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A pumper truck that crashed into the Beatton River ended up causing hydraulic and engine fluids to spill late last week.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment said that the incident happened on Thursday, September 27th along the Mile 135 Road, approximately 25 kilometres northeast of Pink Mountain. Progress Energy were the initial responders to the crash site and began cleanup operations before Halliburton, the company that owned pumper truck, took over. The truck was removed from the river on Friday.

According to the Ministry’s spill incident website, a release of hydraulic oil and diesel was seen when the truck was righted, but a boom that was in place was effective at containing and collecting the product. A member of the Blueberry First Nation was on site to observe the response. Cleanup work at the incident site continued throughout the weekend.

After a sheen was seen on the river in spots as far as 2.5 kilometres downstream from the crash, an environmental response contractor hired by Halliburton worked through the weekend to address these areas. The contractor installed a lower containment boom some 5 kilometres downstream of the site.

The Ministry said that initial sampling of the area has been conducted, and that a more thorough sampling and monitoring plan will potentially be put together, depending on the results of the initial samples.

An Environmental Emergency Response Officer was on scene yesterday, when an assessment of the riverbank where the vehicle was removed was completed to determine any further remediation requirements.

The Ministry added that no additional updates on this incident are anticipated unless the situation deteriorates.