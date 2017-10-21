Huskies win in Overtime in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies travelled to Grande Prairie Friday night and came out on top in overtime.

After no scoring in the first period, the Huskies Teagan McMullen scored 2:30 minutes into the second. The JDA Kings tied things up only forty seconds later. The score remained that way for the rest of the game.

In overtime, it took the Huskies Matthew Apsassin only 15 seconds to score the winning goal. Final score 2-1 for the Huskies in overtime. The Canucks also played Friday night and they beat Beaverlodge 5-3.

The next game for the Huskies is next Saturday October 28 at home against the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks. During this game only, the Huskies will wear special pink jerseys as they donate 50 per cent of the gate proceeds to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Huskies portion of the 50/50 will be donated as well. Lastly, we will have a wheel of fortune for goodies and give aways, all proceeds generated by the wheel will be donated.