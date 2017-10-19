Huskies wanting to keep back in the win column on Friday versus the Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are back on the road on Friday as they head to Grande Prairie to clash with the JDA County Kings.

The Huskies are coming off a weekend that saw them defeat Fairview 4-2 on home ice, before losing their first game of the season 2-1 in Dawson Creek.

The Energetic City boys sit in 4th place and are four points back in the standings, but have games in hand on Peace River, Grande Prairie and Dawson Creek.

Puck drop is at 8 pm at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in GP. You can watch the game live online at: www.ustream.tv/channel/huskies-hockey