Huskies victorious in home opener versus Beaverlodge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies moved to 2-0 on the season with a 9-4 thrashing of the Beaverlodge Blades.

Tavis Viens would get the start in goal for the home side. Huskies Gary Loewen would open the scoring on the powerplay 7:16 into the first frame. Assists went to Geoff Dick and Dane Bateman. Loewen would find the back of the net for his second of the contest on a feed from Jeridyn Loewen and Geoff Dick. With just over two minutes remaining Joshua Robinson would bulge twin and make it 3-1 off a pass from Matthew Apsassin and Jared Lang. Bateman would add a fourth goal for Huskies on the man advantage right before the first period buzzer. Lang would collect the lone assist. The Huskies would fire 19 first period shots on the Blades netminder, while Viens made six of seven saves.

After allowing an unassisted tally to the visitors, Jacob Lang would beat the Blades netminder at 16:34 of the second stanza to make it 5-2. Jeridyn Loewen and Joshua Robinson would pick up the helpers. At 19:05 Nolan Legace would score his 3rd of the season with the assists going to Teagan Mccullen and Gary Loewen. The Huskies would pepper the Beavelodge with 15 shots in the middle period upping their total to 34 going into the final 20 mintues.

After allowing the Blades to claw back into the game, midway through the third with the score at 6-4, the energetic city boys would use the home crowd energy to responde at 12:43 thanks to Jarod Lang who was set up by Geoff Dick. Four minutes later Matthew Apsassin would tally the 3rd powerplay goal of the game. Jacob Land and Jeridyn Loewen picked up the assists. Sebastian Powsey would finish off the scoring with 30 seconds left. Jarod Lang and Jared Lowen got the helpers, making the final score 9-4.

The Huskies would go a perfect 4-4 on the powerplay, while they gave up three man advantage goals. Goaltender Tavis Viens who picked up the win, made 26 of 30 saves. The Huskies would fire 54 shots at the opposing goalie. Jarod Lang lead the way with one goal and three assists. Gary Loewen, Geoff Dick and Jeridyn Loewen all chipped in with three point nights.

First star of the game Gary Loewen said, “He was happy with the victory, but we stooped to the Blades level tonight and we’re out of position alot, something we need to clean up.”

Goaltender Tavis Viens said, “It’s tough to play a slower team who produces chances in bunches. We played a good systems game and I played a solid game but we had way to many turnovers.”

Huskies Assistant Coach Todd Alexander said, “We were really lethal on the powerplay tonite, guys were in their spots and we had a lot of heavy, sustained shifts.” When asked about the upcoming game with JDA Kings on Saturday night Alexander added, “we have to clean up our penalty kill and make sure we are covering our assignments. We let Beaverlodge score three powerplay goals tonight and we know that Grande Prairie possesses a lethal man advantage.” Alexander who obtained a degree in psychology added that he has applied his knowledge from his post- secondary education to his players when the situation calls for it.

The Huskies are in action tonight versus the Grande Prairie JDA Kings at the North Peace Arena. Puck drops at 8:00 p.m.