Huskies skate circles around visiting Jr. Canucks on Saturday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies used a monster third period to glide past the visiting Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks by a score of 10-2 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

The Huskies who wore special pink jersey for the occasion would allow the first goal of the game to the Jr. Canucks. Two minutes later Huskies defenceman Jacob Lang would fire a shot from the top of the right circle that would beat a screened visitor netminder. Matthew Apsassin and Joshua Robinson got the assists on the goal tying the score at 1-1, 9:34 into the first frame. Just over a minute later Sebastian Powsey would deposit a loose puck in the slot, giving the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Dane Bateman and Shawn Wilson would collect the helpers.

Joshua Robinson and Matthew Apsassin would work a two on one to perfection as Robinson would roof a backhand shot 1:45 into the second period making it 3-1. Jacob Lang would start the play with a stretch pass to Apsassin. The Energetic City boys would fire 27 shots on the visitor goaltender through forty minutes.

The Huskies would come out in the third and completely dominate play as Geoff Dick would find twine thirty one seconds into the final stanza. Jared Land and Sebastian Powsey would set him up. Twenty one seconds later Joshua Robinson would beat the Jr Canucks netminder after tapping in a rebound. Jacob Lang and Nathan Bragg would get credit with assists, making the score 5-1. Sebastian Powsey would undress the Dawson Creek goaltender to make it 6-1 on a beautiful individual effort, twenty two seconds after the fifth goal. At 6:10 of the third, Joshua Robinson would score his hat trick marker to put the Huskies up 7-1. Lou Turnbull Giesbrecht and Matthew Apsassin would set up the Robinson goal. At 11:09, Christian Stokes would put the biscuit in the basket from inside the crease to make it a 9-1 game. Alex Hartman and Jared Lowen collected the assists. Thirty four seconds later Sebastian Powsey would score his hat trick goal on a rebound off a Gary Loewen shot. Dane Bateman would get the secondary assist on the tenth goal.

The Huskies would pepper the visitor goaltender with 23 of their 50 shots in the third period. Jonathan Bateman would improve his record to 5-0 after stopping 25 of 27 shots.

The home side would finish 1 for 5 on the man advantage and would kill off all three power plays for Dawson Creek.

Joshua Robinson and Sebastian Powsey would each finish the night three goals and assist. Matthew Apsassin and Jacob Lang would collect three points on the night.

Goaltender Jonathan Bateman said, “I felt we played a full sixty minutes. They boys really limited their quality scoring chances and allowed me to see everything. That was the most complete game we have played all year.”

Forward Sebastian Powsey added, “We got contributions from everyone tonight. The goal scores were scoring and the guys who normally don’t score were also scoring. Everyone played hard as the score board showed.”

The team now heads on the road for the next four games while the U-17 World Hockey Challenge is in town. Assistant coach Todd Alexander said, “If we can replicate the way we played tonight during our upcoming road trip, we will put ourselves in opportunities to win every game. The sustained pressure in the opposing team’s end can only lead to success for us.”

Next up for the Huskies is a trip to Sexsmith for a clash with the Vipers on Friday. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.