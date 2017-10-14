Huskies remain undefeated after 4-2 victory over Flyers on Friday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Fort St. John Huskies improved their record to 4-0 after Friday night’s victory over the Fairview Flyers.

Jonathan Bateman would get his third start of season in net for the Huskies. The first period saw the Huskies establish their style of game over the vistors. The home side would find the back of the net at 12:13 courtesy Christian Stokes shot from the slot that beat the Flyers netminder high to the blocker side. Jeridyn Loewen and Josh Robinson collected the assists. The Huskies outshot the Flyers by a count of 12-2 as they took their dominating play into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The second stanza was very similar to the first as Josh Robinson would deposit a rebound to make it 2-0 at 7:22 of the second, with the helpers going to Matthew Apsassin and Jared Loewen. Not even a minute later Nolan Legace would finish off an easy tap in after some great passing between Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen to make the score 3-0. Shots after two were 26 for the Huskies and 16 for Fairview.

The final frame saw the Flyers push back until they finally beat Bateman with two quick goals at 10:25 and 11:26 to make it interesting at 3-2. However the energetic city boys would keep their composer as Gary Loewen would make it 4-2 just over 2 minutes later with a deflection under the bar on a shot from inside the blue line by Nolan Legace, Jeridyn Loewen got the other assist.

Goaltender Jonathan Bateman is now 3-0 on the season after stopping 22-24 shots. The Huskies fired 34 shots of their own on the opposing netminder.

The Huskies would finish 0-3 on the man advantage while Fairview would go 1-7 on the powerplay.

Gary Loewen, Josh Robinson and Nolan Legace each picked up a goal an a assist. Jeridyn Loewen chipped in with a pair of assists.

Assistant Coach Todd Alexander said, “It was a little up and down, offensively we were really good. In the first period defensively we were really good, we gave up two shots. As the game went along we got a little bit looser and we starting cheating a little more which allowed them to score two goals.”

Goaltender Jonathan Bateman added, “In the first two periods we were all over them. In the third we let up a bit and allowed them to get back into the game. We gotta keep our heads in it going into the third, if we clean that up we will be fine. We want to get to the point where teams should fear playing us.”

The team now heads to Dawson Creek for a date with the Jr. Canucks tonight.

Assistant captain Josh Robinson said, “Coming off a win on Friday night is going to be good for us Saturday. Dawson Creek has a lot of speed and is a team we have to keep an eye on in the standings.”

The Huskies next game is a visit to Dawson Creek tonight as they clash with the Jr. Canucks. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.