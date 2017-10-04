Huskies prepare for two home games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Huskies are primed for their home opener on Friday versus the Beaverlodge Blades.

The Huskies opened the season on the road with a 6-1 beat down of the Sexsmith Vipers. Gary Loewen and Nolan Legace lead the way with four and three point outings, while goaltender Jonathan Bateman made 14 of 15 saves.

The Huskies will also be playing on Saturday night as they welcome the league-leading Grande Prairie JDA Kings.

Puck drop for both games is at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.